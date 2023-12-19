 Skip to content

December 19, 2023

Cerro Gordo American Legion #117 honored 77-year member Jake Albert who turned 100-years old on Monday, December 11 with a luncheon. The Legion home was filled with members from the post along with several of Jake’s family also in attendance. When asked the secret to reaching this milestone in his life Albert stated, “Good genes…

Lowest paid employees hit with financial double whammy just before holiday break; Tuscola paraprofessionals plan to speak at board of education meeting

December 18, 2023

TUSCOLA – The Tuscola Community Unit School District 301 Board of Education (BOE) rescinded the district’s contribution to the Tuscola Education Support Professional Association’s (TESPA) health savings account (HSA) contributions and also abruptly canceled a long-standing, annual holiday bonus. The administration’s decisions are effectively canceling more than $1,000 in benefits at the costliest time of year.…

Tuscola comes together for Nash Foreman

December 13, 2023

By Dominik Stallings Nash Foreman, a 9-year-old fourth-grade student at Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary school, receives all the love and help he can get from his community. Nash was diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter (VWM) disease. This rare genetic disease affects the nervous system and deteriorates motor control functions. The brain’s white matter, or myelin,…

Tuscola East Prairie fifth-grade class publishes book

December 13, 2023

By Dominik Stallings Diane Wyant’s fifth-grade class finally got their hands on their published book “Figurative Language and Holiday Traditions,” Dec. 8. Each student in the class chose a figurative language from a list, along with a holiday tradition they wanted to write about in a couple of paragraphs. Wyant said that figurative language, like…

Arcola receives ‘Gig Town’ designation

December 6, 2023

By Dominik Stallings Arcola received the “GiG Town” designation from Consolidated Communications during a presentation and ribbon-cutting Dec. 20. The designation means residents have access to a 100 percent fiber network. Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.

Becky’s Buddies help cancer research and their community

December 6, 2023

By Dominik Stallings Becky’s Buddies is well-known throughout Tuscola. They’ve organized countless fundraisers since their formation in 2006. The group came together in support of their friend, Becky Kappes. She was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of lymph node cancer, in 2006. Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the…

Munson looks to guide Villa Grove schools into the future

December 6, 2023

By Tony Hooker The first time I met Dr. Carol Munson, the Superintendent of Villa Grove Schools, was in July of 2020, in the middle of a pandemic and probably the absolute worst time for a school administrator to be starting a new job. A point which wasn’t lost on Munson.

Tuscola fifth graders set ‘White Table of America’ at school board meeting

December 6, 2023

By Dominik Stallings Students of Carmen Morgan’s fifth-grade class “Morganville” stood in front of the Tuscola School Board to read “America’s White Table,” by Margot Theis Raven. The picturebook details the symbolism of setting the “white table,” an empty table sometimes set in mess halls. The table commemorates missing soldiers and prisoners of war. Read…

