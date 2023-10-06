Marilyn Joan Kitchen, 87, of Arthur, passed peacefully with her family at her side, 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Arthur Home Nursing Home in Arthur.

Mrs. Kitchen was born May 15, 1936 in rural Casey, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Schick Hurt. She married Phillip E. Kitchen on November 28, 1954 in Casey and then they made their home in Arthur, Illinois.

Survivors include Phillip Kitchen of Arthur; son, Douglas Kitchen of Arthur; daughters, Nancee Kitchen of Arcola; Jennifer Kitchen of Arthur; three grandsons, Matthew (Sarah) Kitchen of Sullivan; Isaac (Drew) Kitchen of Atwood; Derek Foust of Arthur; one great grandchild, Shae Kitchen; nieces, Carole Ann (John) Hurt-Brandenburg; Becky (Bob) White of Bushnell; and sister-in-law, Gayle (Ronald) O’Rourke of Marshall.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Patti Kitchen; brother, Gerald Hurt and his wife Helen; and nephew, Michael Hurt.

Marilyn was a graduate of Casey High School Class of 1954. She worked for Godfrey Stock’s Dime Store and the General Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church and longtime member of the Arthur Women’s Club.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois Street, Arthur, with Pastor Jill Bunker officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthur Legacy of Love Foundation.

