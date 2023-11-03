Camargo man allegedly threatens to shoot woman in Villa Grove

By Dominik Stallings

Jason S. Parsley, 36, Camargo, was charged with alleged aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon and driving under the influence of alcohol after being arrested Oct. 21 in Camargo.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Villa Grove police officer received a call after 2 a.m. stating that Parsley pointed a rifle at a woman in the Villa Grove laundromat. After saying she was going to call the police, Parsley allegedly threatened to kill her and the police if they arrived. Both parties were reportedly inside their vehicles during the encounter.

The affidavit said that police followed Parsley, who was driving at high speeds south toward Camargo. After reaching Parsley’s residence, police reportedly smelled alcohol on Parsley’s breath. Police reportedly found the unloaded rifle, which was described to them earlier, in the back of Parsley’s vehicle.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.