CGB Football Earns 3 All Lincoln Prairie Conference Selections

By Sally McCarthy

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo Bement football team had three players earn places on the 2023 Lincoln Prairie Conference All Conference teams.

Junior punter Michael Freese was selected as First Team punter. Named to the Second Team at defensive back was senior Caleb Weaver and senior Mason McDermith received Honorable Mention at linebacker.

Congratulations to these three Bronco football players on their All LPC recognition.

The rest of the LPC All Conference selections were: FIRST TEAM – Offensive Lineman- Hunter Kemper, Cumberland (unanimous); Lucas Floyd, Sullivan-Okaw Valley; Parker Kneirim, Villa Grove; Orlando Marcos, Arcola; and Jaxson Batty, Nokomis; Quarterback- Cooper Christensen, SOV; Running Back- Blake McMechan, Cumberland (unanimous); Alan Fryman, SOV; Nolan Herpstreith, Nokomis; Wide Receiver-Collin Cramer, Sangamon Valley; Aiden Ballinger, SOV; Brady Clodfelder; Defensive Lineman- Zach Harmon, Cumberland; Parker Kniermin, Villa Grove; John Kibler, Tri-County; Linebacker- Owen McGinnis, Cumberland; Jaeger Hill, Sangamon Valley; Demarkus Moore, SOV; Jonathan Kiser, Villa Grove; Defensive Back- Blake McMechan, Cumberland (unanimous); Aiden Ballinger, SOV; Brady Clodfelder, Villa Grove; Ryan Lindstrom, Arcola.

SECOND TEAM- Offensive Lineman-Mason Booker, SOV (unanimous); Zack Wells, Villa Grove (unanimous); MJ Hall Argenta-Oreana (unanimous); Connor Wilson, Nokomis; Running Back- Jayden Henson-Tice, Arcola; Gunner Cline, Villa Grove; Wide Receiver- Seth Forlines, SOV; Jalynn Flowers, A-O; Defensive Lineman- Elijah Duzan-Beller, SOV; Blake Getting, Sangamon Valley; Atticus Bertolino, Nokomis; MJ Hall, A-O; Linebacker-Tyson Lewis, Arcola; Tyson Oros, A-O; Grant Keyser, Cumberland; Riley Reynolds, Nokomis; Clay Kibler, Tri-County; Defensive Back- Braden Phillips, Arcola; Kadynn Petty, Nokomis; Hayden Moody, SOV; Punter- Gael Elizondo, Arcola; Place Kicker-Sophia Shaw, VG

HONORABLE MENTION- Offensive Lineman- Riley Reynolds, Nokomis; Wyatt Poyner, SOV; Running Back- Daryl Evans, Nokomis; Clay Kibler, Tri-County; Quarterback- Layne Rund, VG; Wide Receiver- Brayden Phillips, Arcola; Chase Logue, A-O; Myles Watson, Tri-County; Punter- Ethan Mahan, A-O; Defensive Lineman- Jaxson Batty, Nokomis; Kyler Williams, VG; Linebacker- Mason Booker, SOV; Hunter Butts, VG; Defensive Back- Seth Forlines, SOV