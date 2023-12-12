ALAH JR HIGH BOYS/GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knights eighth grader Blayne Louden wraps up a defensive rebound he just snagged in the game with Mattoon St. Johns on Dec. 7. Carson Reed (30), Alex Olivero (10) and Jansen Burnett are also on defense for ALAH.

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Dec. 4 vs. Arcola

ALAH 7th grade defeated Arcola 27-10

Scoring: Beau Green 1-1-0-0-5; Bentley Hutson 5-1-0-0-13; Nolan Bartley 1-0-0-0-2; Griffin Hilton 1-0-0-0-2; Donovan Vanausdoll 2-1-1-0-5

Arcola 8th grade defeated ALAH 21-20

Scoring: Anden Berry 2-0-0-0-4; Carson Reed 1-1-1-0-5; Jansen Burnett 0-1-2-1-4; Mace Stirrett 2-1-0-0-7;

Dec. 7 vs. Mattoon St. Johns

ALAH 7th grade defeated Mattoon St. Johns 41-27

Scoring: Beau Green 6-0-0-0-12; Bentley Hutson 6-0-2-2-14; Jase Kingery 0-1-0-0-3; Donovan Vanausdoll 4-0-5-4-12

Mattoon St. Johns 8th grade defeated ALAH 42-29

Scoring: Anden Berry 1-0-2-2-4; Alex Olivero 3-0-0-0-6; Carson Reed 4-1-9-4-15; Mace Stirrett 1-0-6-2-4

ALAH Jr. High boys upcoming schedule: Dec. 14 at Sullivan, Dec. 16 home vs. Decatur Catholic and Dec. 18 home vs. Warrensburg-Latham. Game times are 6 p.m. for seventh grade and 7 p.m. for eighth grade.

ALAH Jr. High 8th Grade Girls

Dec. 6 vs Teutopolis at the Class 3 A IESA Sectional

Teutopolis defeated ALAH 26-18

The 8th grade girls finished their season with a 14-6 overall record and as regular season champions in the Jr. High Okaw Conference, Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament champions and IESA Class 3A Regional champions.