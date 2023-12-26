Knights Take Championship of Annual Holiday Classic Tourney!!!

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights girls basketball team took on the Windsor Stew-Stras Hatchets in the championship game of the Knights Holiday Classic Tournament. The Knights won the game 56-47, leading all the way after WSS scored the first point of the game. Pictured here with the championship trophy are in front; Anna Rawlins, Kat Perez, Alayna Plank, Lindsay Rohacs, Claire Seal, Morgan Casteel, Sophie Monts, and Assistant Coach Megan Fifer. Back row; Assistant Coach Hannah Morfey, Head Coach Mac Condill, DusteeRose Gregory, Addison Yeakel, Brynlee Moore, Savannah Butcher, and Mackenzie Condill.