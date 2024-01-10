 Skip to content

Arcola girls finish third in Dieterich Holiday Tournament; best since 2013

By Mike Monahan

Arcola girls basketball team had its best finish in the 18th Dieterich Holiday Tournament since winning it all in 2013. The Lady Riders went 3-1 and placed third in the eight-team, four game tournament.

Arcola downed the host team 51-39 December 28 in the third place game. The tournament began with pool play and the Lady Riders, the No. 3 seeded team more than doubled Red Hill 64-31 (64 is a season-high) and topped Casey-Westfield 51-36, the only team they play in the regular season (won 54-44 Nov. 16). The only loss occurred December 27 to the eventual champions, Brownstown/St. Elmo 62-43.

Making the 10-member all-tournament team were seniors Kacie Sisk and Jacey Kessler. Sisk averaged 23.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the tourney for the 11-4 Lady Riders, while Kessler averaged 11.3 points per game.

The Arcola girls basketball team finished the Dieterich Holiday Tournament in third palce, its best ifnish since winning it all in 2013. Members of the team are front row: Shelby Roberts-McGeehon, Crystal Ramirez, Kelsey Moore, Jacey Kessler , Kiera Leal, Ava Simpson, and Emmallee Reel. Back row: Vanessa Arizpe, Hayden Gana Kacie Sisk, Ema Simpson, Aymara Leal, Megan Miller, Kaydence, and Maddie Pilkington, The Lady Riders are coached by Corey Roberts. Submitted photo.

