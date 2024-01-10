Arcola girls finish third in Dieterich Holiday Tournament; best since 2013

By Mike Monahan

Arcola girls basketball team had its best finish in the 18th Dieterich Holiday Tournament since winning it all in 2013. The Lady Riders went 3-1 and placed third in the eight-team, four game tournament.

Arcola downed the host team 51-39 December 28 in the third place game. The tournament began with pool play and the Lady Riders, the No. 3 seeded team more than doubled Red Hill 64-31 (64 is a season-high) and topped Casey-Westfield 51-36, the only team they play in the regular season (won 54-44 Nov. 16). The only loss occurred December 27 to the eventual champions, Brownstown/St. Elmo 62-43.

Making the 10-member all-tournament team were seniors Kacie Sisk and Jacey Kessler. Sisk averaged 23.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the tourney for the 11-4 Lady Riders, while Kessler averaged 11.3 points per game.

