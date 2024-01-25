Dona Wingler

Dona Jean Wingler, 92, formerly of Arcola, passed away at 9:59 a.m., Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at her son’s home in Mattoon.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 3, 20234 at the Arcola Cemetery, Arcola, IL.

Dona was born on October 28, 1931 in Sulfur Springs, TX, the daughter of Alta Loma Warren and Kelly Dee Warren. She married John Alvin Winger on August 7, 1948 in Arcola. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2009. After 14 years apart, this beautiful couple has been reunited through eternal life.

Survivors include her daughter: Marie Doehring of St. Joseph, sons: Tony (Martha) Wingler of Mattoon and Tim (Bernice) Wingler of Newman, 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 5 step-granddaughters, several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law: Dale Doehring.

Dona spent her young teen years living in Chicago before moving to Arcola in 1947. She attended Arcola High School then worked as a telephone operator in Arcola from 1947 until 1962. And worked at Arcola Collegiate Cap and Gown from 1962 until 1976. Dona and Alvin owned and operated Warren Manufacturing for over 40 years until it was destroyed by fire in 1997.

In 1999, Dona and Alvin were the grand marshals of the Broom Corn Festival Parade helping them celebrate their involvement in the broom industry. Dona loved fishing and traveling with her husband, visiting all the states except Alaska and Hawaii, never meeting a stranger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice or American Heart Association.

Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com