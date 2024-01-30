Bement PTO and Lucky Monkey Partner to Achieve Goal

ALL FOR A GOOD CAUSE. The Bement community turned out to make the schools swing set fundraiser a huge success on January 24 at the Lucky Monkey during the dinner hour. Pictured are Bridget Rund (Lucky Monkey owner), Jan Mills (Lucky Monkey), Stephanie Leinard (5th grade teacher), Christy Sweet (Bement Principal), Tina Campbell (PTO President), Kym Bentley (3rd grade teacher), and Denise Gould (Lucky Monkey). Photo by Jody Shonkwiler.

The Bement Elementary School swing set project will become a reality following the successful fundraiser held on Wednesday evening at the Lucky Monkey Pub and Grub.

A total of $1,390.00 was raised between donations, tips, and the Lucky Monkey’s contribution.

Elementary Principal/Athletic Director Christy Sweet spearheaded the fundraising idea which was first introduced back in the fall at a PTO meeting and Bement alum Bridget Rund stepped up to the “plate” as owner of the Lucky Monkey.

The administration, teachers and PTO members worked in different capacities on the evening that included taking orders, serving, and washing the dishes as the place was packed from 5 to 8 p.m. Fried chicken and all the trimmings was the special for the evening but the entire menu was part of the fundraiser as well.

Sweet stated, “the money from this fundraiser and the grant that was received is enough to finish the swing set project.”

Mr. Robert Gulliford will be installing the playground equipment this spring. The PTO appreciates his time and effort in working with us to finalize this project installation.

JTA Foods & Grill and Mama T’s are going to set up dates soon as the needs for the school are always ongoing.

“Great success with many thanks to the community,” Sweet concluded.