Paul’s raises $1,100 for Special Olympics Illinois

Paul’s in Villa Grove announced that they have raised $1,100 in donations to the Special Olympics Illinois through the upcoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois. “Our team members have pledged $550 which will be matched by Paul’s for a total of $1,100 in donations to the event.” said Eddie Cler, president at Paul’s.

“We’re well on our way to the goal of raising $2,000!” On Feb. 17, The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois is providing a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics athletes by taking icy dips into Illinois waters. “When I heard about the upcoming Polar Plunge at my Knights of Columbus meeting,” Eddie explained, “I knew it was an ideal event to show support for a great organization with our company match program and decided to take the plunge.”

The Special Olympics Illinois provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, as well as in health education, leadership, and personal development. “At Paul’s, we are committed to supporting the various interests and causes that are important of our employees.” continued Eddie. “Our company match program allows us to support the team who work so hard for us every day as well as the communities that we are blessed to be a part of.”

Founded in 1951, Paul’s is a regional leader in design and manufacturing of Custom Industrial Equipment, Contract Manufacturing Services, and Commercial/Industrial Millwright Services. The company has built on over 70 years of experience to provide manufacturing solutions for its customers’ needs.