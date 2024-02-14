Arcola boys win 20th game on Senior Night Assure tie for LPC regular season title

By Mike Monahan

VILLA GROVE –It has been a memorable week for the Arcola boys basketball team. First on Senior Night they earned their 20th win of the season with a dominating 96-37 win over a young Decatur Unity Christian team (1 senior and 2 juniors) on February 6. The week ended with a hard-earned 63-47 Lincoln Prairie Conference win at Villa Grove.

It is the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Purple Riders had 20 wins or more.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.