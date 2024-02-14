 Skip to content

Arcola boys win 20th game on Senior Night Assure tie for LPC regular season title

| |

By Mike Monahan
VILLA GROVE –It has been a memorable week for the Arcola boys basketball team. First on Senior Night they earned their 20th win of the season with a dominating 96-37 win over a young Decatur Unity Christian team (1 senior and 2 juniors) on February 6. The week ended with a hard-earned 63-47 Lincoln Prairie Conference win at Villa Grove.
It is the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Purple Riders had 20 wins or more.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.

ARCOLA SENIOR ADRIAN VASQUEZ (22) focuses to take a three-point shot in a varsity home game played at Arcola on Feb. 6. Arcola defeated Unity Christian 96-37 on Senior Night for the Purple Riders. Photo by Nancy Rairden.

ARCOLA’S JACKSON MILLER (14) looks to pass the ball off to a teammate during the game played on Feb. 6. It was Senior Night at Arcola and Miller along with six of his teammates were recognized prior to the start of the varsity game. Arcola defeated Unity Christian 96-37. Photo by Nancy Rairden.

Posted in Sports - TCC

Leave a Comment