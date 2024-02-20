ALAH SPORTS SCOREBOARD

ALAH Jr. High Volleyball

Feb. 12 Jr. High Okaw Conference Tournament vs. Cerro Gordo Bement

ALAH seventh grade defeated CGB 15-25, 25-23, 26-24

CGB eighth grade defeated ALAH 14-25, 21-25, 17-25

Feb. 15 ALAH seventh grade vs. Sullivan for the Jr. High Okaw Conference championship

Sullivan defeated ALAH 25-23, 25-17

7th grade Knights finished as Runners-up in the Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament

Feb. 16 vs. Villa Grove

Villa Grove defeated ALAH 25-15, 25-23

ALAH eighth grade defeated Villa Grove 26-24, 25-16

Upcoming schedule: They will play their last home game on Feb. 20 against Windsor. The JH volleyball teams will end their regular season on the road with games at Paris Mayo on Feb. 22 and at Warrensburg-Latham on Feb. 23.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Feb. 12 IHSA Regional game vs. Sullivan at Sullivan

Sullivan defeated ALAH 44-28

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 1-0-0-0-2; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 2-0-2-2-6; Sophie Monts 3-1-5-2-11; Sara Herschberger 1-1-2-0-5; Hannah Carter 1-0-0-0-2

The ALAH Knights girls’ basketball team finish their 2023-24 season with a 19-13 overall record and were 8-3 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

ALAH High School Boys Basketball

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total point

Feb. 13 vs. Unity Christian (varsity only)

ALAH Varsity defeated Unity Christian 79-46

Scoring not available

Feb. 16 vs. Villa Grove

ALAH jr. varsity defeated Villa Grove 54

Scoring: not available

Villa Grove varsity defeated ALAH 65-52

Scoring: not available

Sullivan Varsity defeated ALAH 73-57

Upcoming schedule: The Knights will enter IHSA post season on Monday, Feb. 19 vs. the Oakwood Comets at Oakwood at 7 p.m.