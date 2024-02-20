ALAH SPORTS SCOREBOARD
ALAH Jr. High Volleyball
Feb. 12 Jr. High Okaw Conference Tournament vs. Cerro Gordo Bement
ALAH seventh grade defeated CGB 15-25, 25-23, 26-24
CGB eighth grade defeated ALAH 14-25, 21-25, 17-25
Feb. 15 ALAH seventh grade vs. Sullivan for the Jr. High Okaw Conference championship
Sullivan defeated ALAH 25-23, 25-17
7th grade Knights finished as Runners-up in the Jr. High Okaw Conference tournament
Feb. 16 vs. Villa Grove
Villa Grove defeated ALAH 25-15, 25-23
ALAH eighth grade defeated Villa Grove 26-24, 25-16
Upcoming schedule: They will play their last home game on Feb. 20 against Windsor. The JH volleyball teams will end their regular season on the road with games at Paris Mayo on Feb. 22 and at Warrensburg-Latham on Feb. 23.
ALAH High School Girls Basketball
Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points
Feb. 12 IHSA Regional game vs. Sullivan at Sullivan
Sullivan defeated ALAH 44-28
Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 1-0-0-0-2; Brynlee Moore 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 2-0-2-2-6; Sophie Monts 3-1-5-2-11; Sara Herschberger 1-1-2-0-5; Hannah Carter 1-0-0-0-2
The ALAH Knights girls’ basketball team finish their 2023-24 season with a 19-13 overall record and were 8-3 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
ALAH High School Boys Basketball
Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total point
Feb. 13 vs. Unity Christian (varsity only)
ALAH Varsity defeated Unity Christian 79-46
Scoring not available
Feb. 16 vs. Villa Grove
ALAH jr. varsity defeated Villa Grove 54
Scoring: not available
Villa Grove varsity defeated ALAH 65-52
Scoring: not available
Sullivan Varsity defeated ALAH 73-57
Upcoming schedule: The Knights will enter IHSA post season on Monday, Feb. 19 vs. the Oakwood Comets at Oakwood at 7 p.m.