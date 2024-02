CGYL TAKES FIRST PLACE IN VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY

Cerro Gordo Youth League took 1st place in the ALAH 5th Grade Volleyball Tournament on 2/17/24 defeating Sullivan in the Championship. Pictured Front (L to R): Willa Greenarch, Tessa Sumar, Ryelee Browning, Sylvie Shackelford, Audrey Larson, Lillionna Sullivan. Middle Row (L to R): Laurel Conlin, Emmeline Flach, Rylyn Howell, Mia Corpus, Allison Looper. Back Row (L to R): Coach Megan Shackelford, Coach Jennifer Embree, Lilly Embree, Kendall Callaway, Coach Gretchen Conlin.