ALAH Girls Track Opens Season at Mt. Zion

Kimberly Krutsinger Sets School Record!! Knights sophomore Kimberly Krutsinger (14) set a new school indoor record in this 1600 meter race that she and freshman teammate Embrey Reardon (15) take off in at the indoor track meet at Mt. Zion on Feb.20. Kimberly finished in a time of 6:18.79, a PR for her, that broke the 2017 record set by Makenna Green who ran a 6:22.09. Embrey ran a time of 6:45.71 in the race which was a PR for her also.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond high school girls’ track and field team were the first squad to compete in a meet this season, traveling to Mt. Zion for an indoor meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

ALAH finished fifth in the team scoring with 70 points behind first place Mt. Zion, 348; third, Mahomet Seymour, 90; fourth Monticello, 76; all of which are schools in larger classes in the IHSA. Virden North Mac took second with 206.

Scoring points for the Knights were Grace Romine, fourth in the 200 meters at 30.92; Summer Melton, fourth in the triple jump, 8.04 meters (26’ 5”); and the 4 X 2 relay team of Romine, Brookelynn Peeler, Skyler Vorck and Skylar Graham, 2:02.54. Earning fifth place finishes were Skyler Vorck in the long jump, 4.42m (14’ 6”), Addison Yeakel, shot put, 8.95m (29’ 4”); and the 4 X 4 relay of Ruby Burton, Lily Vanda, Morgan Casteel, and Josie Carrillo with a time of 4:49.33. Lily Vanda was sixth in the triple jump, 8.02m (26’ 4”); as was the 4 X 2 relay team with Burton, Vanda, Casteel and Carrillo running together again in a time of 2:02.94. Rounding out the scoring for the Knights was Cassidy Rohacs who ran 11.65 to take seventh in the 60m hurdles.

Other Knights competing in the meet and their results follow:

60M: Grace Romine, 9.02; Summer Melton, 9.12; Alyssa Richards, 9.53; Emma Forman, 10.31

200M: Alyssa Richards, 33.81; Emma Forman, 36.36

800M: Embrey Reardon, 3:07.95

1600M: Kimberly Krutsinger, 6:18.79; Embrey Reardon, 6:45.71

60M Hurdles: Dalilah Mendoza, 12.36; Olivia Binion, 13.48; Lillian Edwards, 13.92

4X4 Relay: Skylar Graham, Kimberly Krutsinger, Brookelynn Peeler, Skyler Vorck, 5:10.56

Shot Put: Sarah Rogers, 8.34m (27’ 4”); Krystina Hutchins, 7.00m (23’)

Long Jump: Lillian Edwards 3.25m (10’ 8”)

The girls next meet is the annual EIU High School Girls Invitational at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, March 1. Time is to be determined.