ALAH High School Girls Track and Field Team Wins Cardinal Invite; Boys Finish in Third

ALAH Girls Win Cardinal Invitational. The ALAH girls track and field team took first place in the team standings at the annual Cardinal Invitational hosted by the Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals track and field teams. Pictured here with their plaque are: front row: Gracie Arnett, Ruby Burton, Embrey Reardon, Kimberly Krutsinger, and Skyler Vorck. Second row: Makenzie Miller, Lily Vanda, Josie Carrillo, Skyler Graham, Morgan Casteel, Kaylee Thompson, and Cassidy Rohacs. In back of the girls are Assistant Coach Ashley Snoddy and Head Coach Ryan Jefferson.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights high school girls track and field team finished in first place in the annual seven team Cardinal Invitational hosted by Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday, March 30.

The girls scored 140 points to top Willamsville, 118; Warrensburg-Latham, 87; Argenta-Oreana, 50; Decatur St. Teresa, 35; New Berlin, 33 and Okaw Valley, 28. The girls earned 22 places in individual events and scored in all four relays, taking firsts in three of the four contested.

The boys placed in third in the team standings with 76 points behind first place Williamsville, 173; second place Cumberland, 84 and ahead of Decatur St. Teresa, 69; New Berlin, 53.5; Argenta-Oreana 29; Warrensburg-Latham, 25 and Okaw Valley, 7. They earned thirteen individual places and scored in all four relays.

Below are the results with place and time/distance for all ALAH competitors:

100M Girls: Skyler Vorck, 4, 13.42 PR; Makenzie Miller, 14.70 PR

100M Boys: Payton Warrior, 5, 11.62 PR; Daylon Doggett, 12.12 PR

200M Girls: Grace Romine, 3, 28.09 PR; Summer Melton, 29.16 PR

200M Boys: Payton Warrior, 4, 23.80 PR; Easton Frederick, 6, 23.95

400M Girls: Ruby Burton, 2, 1:07.07; Lily Vanda, 4, 1:10.86

400M Boys: Mason Thomas, 1:06.03

800M Girls: Morgan Casteel, 3, 2:46.01; Gracie Arnett, 3:21.38

800M Boys: Cooper Shoemaker, 2:47.0; Owen Herring, 2:47.49 PR

1600M Girls: Kimberly Krutsinger, 2, 6:21.63; Embrey Reardon, 4, 6:49.8

1600M Boys: Jesus Corona, 5:35.45; Tristan Keagle, 6:36.24

3200M Girls: Kimberly Krutsinger, 2; 13:41.78 PR; Embrey Reardon, 4, 14:28.85 PR

100M Hurdles Girls: Cassidy Rohacs, 3, 18.45 PR; Dalilah Mendoza, 5, 26.10

110M Hurdles Boys: Brennon Hutson, 2, 24.29

300M Hurdles Girls: Cassidy Rohacs, 3, 59.06 PR; Brookelynn Peeler, 6, 1:01.24 PR

300M Hurdles Boys: Easton Frederick, 3, 57.13; Brennon Hutson, 4, 57.72

4 X 1 Relay Girls: Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Brookelynn Peeler, Skyler Graham, 2, 54.48

4 X 1 Relay Boys: Daylon Doggett, Cruz Hale, Easton Frederick, Justin Schrock, 3, 46.82

4 X 2 Relay Girls: Grace Romine, Josie Carrillo, Summer Melton, Skyler Graham, 1, 1:56.92

4 X 2 Relay Boys: Cruz Hale, Cash Hale, Easton Frederick, Payton Warrior, 2, 1:38.42

4 X 4 Relay Girls: Skyler Graham, Josie Carrillo, Morgan Casteel, Ruby Burton, 1, 4:38.97

4 X 4 Relay Boys: Justin Schrock, Cash Hale, Cruz Hale, Brennon Hutson, 4, 3:53.37

4 X 8 Relay Girls: Ruby Burton, Lily Vanda, Josie Carrillo, Morgan Casteel, 1, 11:42.71

4 X 8 Relay Boys: Jesus Corona, Owen Herring, Tristan Keagle, Cooper Shoemaker, 5. 10:25.95

Shot Put Girls: Addison Yeakel, 6, 29’ 8” PR; Alex Clark, 28’ 11”

Shot Put Boys: Jacob Tighe, 2, 46’ 8”; Brayan Martinez, 36’ 9” PR

Discus Girls: Alex Clark, 5, 91’ 6” PR; Hannah Carter, 61’ 1” PR

Discus Boys: Kamden Morfey, 5, 123’ 0” PR; Kyler Stone, 6, 121’ 0” PR

High Jump Girls: Cassidy Rohacs, 3, 4’ 6” PR; Olivia Binion, 6, 4’ 2” PR

High Jump Boys: Cash Hale, 3, 5’ 10” PR; Cooper Shoemaker, 4, 5’ 8”

Long Jump Girls: Kaylee Thompson, 3, 14’ 0”; Brookelynn Peeler, 4, 13’ 1” PR

Long Jump Boys: Payton Warrior, 16’ 10” PR

Triple Jump Girls: Summer Melton, 2, 30’ 10” PR; Skyler Vorck, 3, 29’ 2”

Triple Jump Boys: Daylon Doggett, 3, 37’ 2” PR; Cash Hale, 4, 37’ 1”

The Knights track and field teams will be hosting their own invitational on Saturday, April 6. This will be the 51st ALAH Track and Field Invitational.