Knights High School Boys and Girls Track and Field Win at Okaw Valley

ALAH freshman Brookelynn Peeler takes off with the baton in the 4 X 1 relay at the six team high school track and field meet at Okaw Valley on Wednesday, March 27. Behind Brookelynn is junior Skyler Vorck who passed the baton to her. Sophomore Grace Romine led off the relay and sophomore Skyler Graham was the anchor. The Knights won the relay in 54.5 seconds.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond high school Knights boys and girls track teams took first place in the team standings at a six team meet at Okaw Valley on Wednesday, March 27. The boys scored 142 points to top Central A & M, 123; Sangamon Valley, 86; Blue Ridge, 60; Okaw Valley, 42; and Shiloh, 38. The girls scored 166 points to best CAM, 110; Blue Ridge, 76; Sangamon Valley, 67; Okaw Valley, 56 and Shiloh, 43.

The boys won four individual events and one relay and the girls took first in four individual events and three of the four relays in the contest.

For the boys, Cash Hale picked up two firsts, in the high jump, 5’ 8”, PR; and the triple jump, 37’ 3”, PR. Jacob Tighe, shot put, 47’ 9”, PR; and Jesus Corona, 1600, 5:37.5 were the other individual winners in the boys division. The other first place for the boys was the 4 X 2 relay of Cruz Hale, Cash Hale, Easton Frederick, and Payton Warrior with a time of 1:38.31.

On the girls side four individuals, Ruby Burton, 400, 1:05.3; Morgan Casteel, 800, 2:42.3, Pr; Kimberly Krutsinger, 1600, 6:02.08; and Summer Melton, triple jump, 30’ 10”, PR earned first place points. The girls dominated the relays winning three of the four contested. Members of the 4 X 1 relay, Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Brookelynn Peeler, and Skyler Graham ran 54.5; the 4 X 2 relay, Romine, Josie Carrillo, Summer Melton, and Graham had a time of 1:55.7; and the 4 X 8 relay, Burton, Embrey Reardon, Krutsinger, and Casteel ran 11:06.7 to earn first place points.

Scoring second place points for ALAH were on the boys side, Easton Frederick, 200, 23.7, PR; Brennon Hutson, 110 hurdles, 18.9, PR; the 4 X 1 relay, Justin Schrock, Daylon Doggett, Nate Hale, Cruz Hale, 47.1; 4 X 8 relay, Corona, Owen Herring, Tristan Keagle, Cooper Shoemaker, 10:13.7; Shoemaker, high jump, 5’ 4”; and in the girls division, Melton, 200, 29.5, PR; Embrey Reardon, 1600, 6:41.4; Cassidy Rohacs, 100 hurdles, 18.3, PR; and Alex Clark, shot put, 31’ 3”.

Other Knights scoring in the meet were in the boys 100, Payton Warrior, 3, 11.4, PR; Cruz Hale, 5, 11.8 PR; 200, Warrior, 3, 24.0, PR; Doggett, 25.4, PR; 400, Mason Thomas, 3, 1:05.3, PR; 800, Herring, 5, 2:47.5, PR; Shoemaker, 6, 2:49.4; 1600, Keagle, 4, 6:25.3; 300 hurdles, Hutson, 49.3, PR; 4 X 4 relay, Cruz Hale, Cash Hale, Frederick, Hutson, 5, 4:07.5; shot put, Brayan Martinez, 3, 36’ 1”; Kyler Stone, 6, 34’ 6”, PR; discus, Kamden Morfey, 3, 109’, PR; Kyler Stone, 5, 97’ 2”, and long jump, Warrior, 4, 16’ 4”.

Other ALAH girls scoring were 100, Vorck, 5, 13.8, PR; 200, Makenzie Miller, 6, 32.0, PR; 400, Lily Vanda, 3, 1:10.6; Emma Forman, 6, 1:20.5, PR; 800, Gracie Arnett, 6, 3:11.0; shot put Addison Yeakel, 3, 28’ 1”, PR; discus, Clark, 3, 89’ 2”, PR; Yeakel, 6, 63’ 3”, PR; high jump, Rohacs, 3, 4’; Olivia Binion, 4, 4’; long jump, Vorck, 3, 13’ 7”; Kaylee Thompson, 4, 13’ 0.25”; and Romine, 5, 12’ 11.5, PR.

Results for other ALAH competitors:

Boys:

100M: Daylon Doggett, 12.0, PR; Justin Schrock, 12.5, PR; Mason Thomas, 12.8, PR; Nate Hale, 13.2, PR

200M: Mason Thomas, 27.4, PR; Nate Hale, 27.8, PR

Shot Put: Kamden Morfey, 33’ 9”, PR; Josh Taylor, 31’, PR; Colton Taylor, 30’ 10”, PR; Hayden Ely, 30’, PR; Owen Hilton, 28’ 9”, PR; John Shain, 26’ 10”, PR; Cameron McGill, 25’, PR

Discus: Jacob Tighe, 86’; Brayan Martinez, 82’ 10”, PR; Colton Taylor, 73’ 7”, PR; Owen Hilton, 72’ 3”, PR; John Shain, 71’, PR; Hayden Ely, 61’ 7”, PR; Cameron McGill, 57’ 5”, PR

Girls:

100M: Makenzie Miller, 14.7, PR; Kaylee Thompson, 14.8, PR; Chloe Smith, 15.4, PR; Alyssa Richards, 15.5; Brooklyn Matheny, 16.9, PR

200M: Chloe Smith, 32.8, PR; Olivia Binion, 33.8; Brooklyn Matheny, 34.5, PR; Kate Wiley, 40.6, PR

Shot Put: Sarah Rogers, 25’ 4”; Krystina Hutchins, 23’ 6”; Hannah Carter, 22’ 3”, PR; Chloe Custer, 18’ 5”, PR

Discus: Hannah Carter, 59’ 5”, PR; Sarah Rogers, 54’ 4”; Krystina Hutchins, 47’ 4”, PR; Chloe Custer, 43’, PR