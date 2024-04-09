ALAH 11 run third inning leads to rout of Decatur MacArthur in softball

ALAH’s Emily Schweighart (#2) was on the mound as the Knights traveled to Arcola for an LPC matchup last week. The senior pitcher got the win defeating the Purple Riders 19-2 in a very soggy game. Photo by Nancy Rairden.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – After beating Arcola 19-2 on April 1, the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights did the same thing to Decatur MacArthur with the help of an 11-run third inning in a game that was three and a half innings.

ALAH 19,

Decatur MacArthur 2

ALAH led 8-1 after two innings before sending 15 batters to the plate in an 11-run third inning. The Knights took advantage of five walks in the inning.

Alayna Plank was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Sophia Monts was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Anna Rawlings was 1-for-3 with three RBIs for ALAH, who improved to 5-6.

Decatur MacArthur 100 1–2-4-0

ALAH 35(11) –19-13-0

Winning pitcher: Layla Deel 4 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks;

ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 2-for-3, 2 runs, sacrifice, triple, RBI; Deel 2-for-2, sacrifice, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Alayna Plank 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 stolen bases, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Sophia Monts 2-for-4, double, 2 stolen bases, run, 3 RBIs; Anna Rawlings 1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; London Dugan 2 runs; Maggie Benedict 2-for-2, run, RBI; Reece Oye run; Langston Klay 1-for-3, 3 runs

ALAH 401 600 8–19-19-1

Arcola 101 000 0–2-5-2

Winning pitcher: Madison Schweighart (3-5) 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk

Losing pitcher: Ava Simpson (0-3) 7 innings, 19 hits, 13 earned runs, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 3-for-5, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Layla Deel 4-for-6, double,stolen base, 2 runs, RBI; Anna Rawlings 2-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophia Monts 1-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Karaline Vanausdoll 1-for-3, 3 runs; Alayna Plank 3-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; London Dugan 2-for-5, double, run, 3 RBIs; Reece Oye 2-for-5 run, 2 RBIs; Schweighart 1-for-2, run, RBI