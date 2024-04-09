ALAH Girls track & field team take second place at ALAH HS invitational

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights girls track and field team took second place at the fifty-first ALAH High School Invitational on Saturday, April 6. They scored 89 points to finish second in the team standings out of seventeen scoring teams in the nineteen team field. Pictured here with their trophy are: first row, left to right: Kate Wiley, Gracie Arnett, Brookelynn Peeler, Chloe Smith, Alyssa Richards. Second row: Assistant Coach Ashley Snoddy, Brooklyn Matheny, Grace Romine, Ruby Burton, Embrey Reardon, Morgan Casteel, Cassidy Rohacs, Kimberly Krutsinger, Skyler Vorck, Emma Forman. Third row: Summer Melton, Kaylee Thompson, Lilian Edwards, Olivia Binion, Josie Carrillo, Alex Clark, Addison Yeakel, Lily Vanda, Skyler Graham, Dalilah Mendoza, Krystina Hutchins, Hannah Carter, Ashby Coblentz, and Head Coach Ryan Jefferson.