MTZ softball goes 3-0 last week

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion softball team won all three games of its week picking up a win against Athens and a doubleheader against Taylorville.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Ella Fink took the mound, striking out seven and only allowing two hits and one run. The Braves were powered by two two-run homer runs from Chloe Williams and one two-run homerun by Jolie Shafer to win it 14-1 .

In the second game, the Tornadoes struck first taking a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the first. Savannah Beiler walked and stole two bases to lead off for the Braves.

Addi Rotz then lashed down the bunt to bring in Beiler to tie the game at 1-1. Audri Johnson grounded into a double play but two outs didn’t stop the Braves.

Williams got on base with a single and then Karlie Reel got on with a double. Avelyn Ethell then ripped a two RBi single off the third base that gave the Braves a 3-1 lead. Shafer then knocked in Ethell on an RBI single that gave the Braves a 4-1 lead.

The Braves went on to win 11-5. The Braves improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in Apollo Conference play. This week the Braves will face Normal Community, Metamora and Rochester.

“I saw some good things. We hit the ball really well both games and I thought there were a few little things defensively that we need to can’t improve on, but on a good day today. Two wins is always good. “

Coach Blakey continued, “We have got to bring our A-game and get to play our best next week. So, there’s a few little things we need to work out, practice and keep improving upon to beat those teams, but it’d be a good measuring stick for us.”