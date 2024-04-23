Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Awards Banquet

Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Winners. Pictured from left to right: Ellie F. Fritsche and Dylan J. B. Thunder; not shown were Maddie J. Akers and Lyndsey R. Barnett who were on their band trip to New York City.

2024 Mt. Zion Chamber Scholarships Awarded

(Mt. Zion, IL) The Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce held their Awards Banquet on April 18, 2024 at the Mt. Zion Convention Center.

Decatur Family YMCA won the 2003 Outstanding Business of the Year Award. The Outstanding Business of the Year Award is awarded to the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce business that has the most positive economic impact and/or support for the community. This business has shown established or potential longevity in the community, and continual support/service to the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce. The Decatur Family YMCA began its history over 140 years ago in 1877 with the mission “To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all”. It is a cause-driven organization that is for youth development, for healthy living and for social responsibility. From advocacy to childcare, disease prevention, to athletics, soccer, to swimming lessons, their goals also include nurturing the potential of kids, helping people live healthier, and supporting neighbors are fundamental to strengthening communities. Their newest program is Memory Keeper’s Chorus, which is a non-audition choral program designed to support persons living with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and dementia, and provides a weekly creative outlet for those individuals, their caregivers, and community volunteers.

The 2023 President’s Award of Excellence recognizes a local business that demonstrates the definition of excellence in business practices, customer service and community support. This year’s award was given to Libby & Terry Kenney with Kenney’s Ace Hardware in Decatur. This business is a locally owned fifth generation family business, which prides itself on exceeding customer expectations and fulfilling their hardware needs. Kenney’s Ace Hardware is a staple of our community. They lead by example, always putting the community first. They graciously support each and every program that comes to them. As the owner’s state “our customers are our friends and neighbors.” And that is how they make you feel when you walk into their store, and their commitment to community growth.

The 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Athena Moyer with Heartland Bank and Trust who has served as a Chamber ambassador and continues to go above and beyond to help wherever needed from luncheons to large events.

The 2023 Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the TSA Decatur. The Salvation Army continues to invest and provide for our community through their services and programs. They are actively involved in our chamber throughout the year and are a staple of our community. TSA Decatur has done amazing things throughout the 2023 year. In addition, to providing shelter and support for individuals as well as provide spiritual growth to members of the community. They raised over $600,000 with their bell ringing efforts. They also hosted their first ever Macon County Harvest Grain Drive in partnership with the Macon County Fair to help feed our community. Through their hard work and dedication to helping others, they continue to provide a great inspiration to the good of the community.

The 2023 New-Business of the Year Award recognizes of a business that is new to our chamber by joining our membership within the last year. This year’s award went to Big Hungry’s Daylight Donuts. This business is not only new to our chamber but is also a new business in its first year of operation. This business has risen to the challenge. They have drawn the support of the Mt. Zion community and surrounding communities. Their collaboration with other local businesses shows loyalty to the community.

The NExT Awards were developed to recognize young professionals and emerging leaders throughout our member businesses. NExT stands for New Exceptional Trailblazers, and that is what these recipients are doing within their businesses. The NExT Award for 2023 went to:

Alex Davis—Decatur Earthmover Credit Union

Stacie Getz—Decatur Earthmover Credit Union

Kacy Harlan—MCCI Decatur

Baily Saulsbery—Network Solutions Unlimited

Taylor Stevens—Synergy HomeCare

Tim Robertson—Heartland Bank and Trust

Jay Woodrum—Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services and Three Link Media

Through the years, the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund has donated thousands of dollars to qualifying graduating seniors from the Mt. Zion School District or to the child of a Chamber Member in good standing. A total of $3,000 was awarded.

The recipients are all graduating seniors from the Mt. Zion High School.

Two scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded this year to: Maddie J. Akers and Dylan J. B. Thunder. Two scholarships of $500 each were awarded to Lyndsey R. Barnett and Ellie F. Fritzsche.

You can learn more about the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce by visiting https://www.mtzionchamber.org or calling the chamber office Executive Director at 217-864-2526.