Arcola Food Pantry raising money to move into former Littelfuse building

A small food pantry was started in 1999 by the Arcola Ministerial Association to serve the needs of people in Arcola. In 2002 It was named the Arcola Food Pantry, was incorporated as a tax-exempt 501(c) 3 corporation, and then began to serve a wider area than just Arcola. It has grown to serve all Douglas County residents from its current location in downtown Arcola.

Now, with up to 160 families being served each month, the AFP has outgrown its home on Locust Street. Having no space for seating indoors, clients must wait outside, no matter the weather, and there is no area for parking close to the front door. A larger facility, with more space indoors and outdoors has been sorely needed.