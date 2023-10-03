Villa Grove alum visits home to inspire students with career aspirations

By Tony Hooker

David Rothmund, a 2010 Villa Grove graduate, hosted a variety of sessions at the Villa Grove High School to help students with their career aspirations.

He held an assembly with the students in hopes of increasing excitement about post-graduation opportunities, helped with resume building for juniors and seniors part of the LIFT program and assisted with personal development and career preparation for juniors and seniors on track for continued education.

For Rothmund, the journey from walking the halls of Villa Grove High School to where he currently lives has been one of continual learning. Not only learning the skills that have allowed him to have success in the corporate world, but also learning about himself as a person.