ALAH Soccer Senior Day



On Thursday, October 5, prior to their last home game of the 2023 season, the five seniors on the team were honored. As announced, as they were introduced, was thanks from the administration, coaching staff, teammates and the communities of Arthur, Lovington, Atwood and Hammond to the senior players and their parents for all their work and support over the past four years. We wish all of our seniors as well as those from St. Joe-Ogden the best of luck in the future. From left to right are Zach Snyder, son of Andy Snyder and Kayla Danford; Kaolin Morfey, son of Chad and Kristin Morfey; Colin Fay, son of Derik and Carla Fay; Jesus Corona, son of Jose Corona and Maria Galica; and Nathan Cogdill, son of James and Brittany Bates.