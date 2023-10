By Mike Monahan

The Arcola eighth grade nipped Tuscola last Thursday on the road, 27-26. The Purple Riders trailed 17-14 going into the fourth before tying the game at 22. In overtime Arcola outscored the Hornets 5-4 for the victory. Khloe Messer led Arcola with 14 points, including 10 in the first half.

Read the rest of this story by subscribing to the County Chronicle.