Arcola looks to end football season with a win

By Mike Monahan

The final regular season football game for Arcola is Friday at Cerro Gordo against Cerro Gordo/Bement, a team that has lost six straight games. Game time is 7 p.m. The Broncos one victory was a 16-0 triumph over Tri-County, a team the Purple Riders beat 21-12.

When Arcola coach Steve Snider was asked if the team will be motivated to play the Broncos even though they have officially been eliminated from the playoffs he said, “I don’t think this is a group like that at all. I don’t think that is the characteristics of this group. That is why I love them. We will get a chance to end on a winning note.”

