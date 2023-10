Cerro Gordo Community Unit School District #100 cordially invites all veterans and the community to join us at an assembly to honor our veterans on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Veterans and a guest are invited to enjoy breakfast in the Cerro Gordo High School Cafeteria at 8:15 a.m.

The all school assembly will follow at 9:00 a.m in the Cerro Gordo High School Auditorium.