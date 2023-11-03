Girls State rep attend Arthur American Legion Auxiliary meeting

The monthly meeting of the Arthur American Legion Auxiliary Unit #479 was held at the Arthur United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Prior to President Linda Perrine calling the meeting to order, the chairman of Illini Girls State introduced the three young ladies that represented our Unit at Girls State this past June at EIU campus. There were Claire Seal, Kendall Burdick and Lucy Wilber. All three girls gave inspiring and fun stories of their week.

