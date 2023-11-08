Arcola City Council– Water rates going up in January; City pays IEPA fine

By David Porter

Water and sewer rates in Arcola are expected to go up about 13 percent in January. The increase was approved in committee Monday night and will go to the full Council. The average residence will see an increase of about $6.50 per month.

Also on Monday, the Council took action to pay an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) fine unrelated to the rate increase.

