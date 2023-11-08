 Skip to content

Arcola junior high girls basketball pick up wins over St. John Lutheran

By Mike Monahan

SULLIVAN – The seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams played their first games since Oct. 21 on Oct. 30 at St John’s Lutheran of Mattoon and came away with victories. The seventh grade won 30-3 as they shut the Eagles out for three quarters. The eighth grade won 28-23 outscoring St. Johns 11-6 in the final quarter.

Arcola sixth grader, Taylor Conn (1) matches up with a defender from Tri-County
in a seventh grade game played in Arcola on Oct. 31. Arcola lost the final home game of the
season 28-10. Photo by Nancy Rairden.

