Mt. Zion Odd Fellows make donation to Mt. Zion Food Pantry

Mt. Zion Food Pantry Donation. Pictured, pantry volunteer Cathy Landreth, Odd Fellow NG Paul Higar, Food Pantry President Earleen Hartrich, Food pantry Treasurer Aaron Ridenour, Odd fellow Scott Flannery and Food Pantry founder Rose Long.

The Mt Zion Odd Fellows recognize the great work done by the Mt Zion Food Pantry.

The food pantry serves hundreds of Mt Zion area residents that struggle to provide for their families.

The Food Pantry sees increased need as the colder months approach and residents see increasing utility bills, thereby decreasing the funds available for adequate food supplies for the families. The upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas season only add to the challenges families face.

On November 11, 2023 the Mt Zion Odd Fellows presented a $2,500 donation to the Mt Zion Food Pantry to assist the pantry with their efforts. The Mt Zion Odd Fellows will also be holding a food drive asking for donations from Mt Zion Odd Fellows and area residents able to assist.

The donations will be accepted through December 4 and then food donations will be presented to the food pantry.