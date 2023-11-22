ALAH Boys basketball looks to work hard and focus on small things

By Blake Faith

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond boys basketball team is going to be young and will focus on the small things, but will work towards success and fight for chances at conference title and playoff run.

Head Coach Brad MCGill said that “it was exciting to be back on the court and personally loves coaching basketball and coming back reinvigorated. Coach McGill said that the focus in the off-season and in practice was on doing the little things correctly.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.