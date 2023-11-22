Arcola girls score final 12 points to beat Casey-Westfield 54-44

By Mike Monahan

CASEY – Arcola trailed by as much as six points on three different occasions in Thursday’s non-conference girls basketball game against Casey-Westfield. The last time they trialed by six was 36-30 midway through the third quarter. The Lady Warriors led 44-42 on a 3-pointer by Kam Smith. Arcola scored the last 12 points in the final 4:39 to win 54-44 as the defense held the Lady Warriors, 1-1, to 0-for-5 during that time.

