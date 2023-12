CGB BASKETBALL

Fighting for the loose ball is CGB’s Erin Rogers and for the Rams Dru Clark (#33) as teammate Jillian Durbin (#15) is behind ready to step in to assist.

Girls Varsity Basketball

Andrew Buhr, Head Coach

December 2

Walsh Tournament Championship Game

CGB 38

Shelbyville 37

Scoring: Hill 13, Tieman 2, Rogers 3, Simpson 14, and Durbin 6 points

CGB 44

Fisher 26

Scoring: Hill 19, Tieman 6, Rogers 2, Simpson 11, Durbin 2, Block 2, and Petty 2 points

December 1 Walsh Tournament

CGB 51

Martinville 22

Scoring: Hill 13, Tieman 6, Rogers 9, Simpson 9, Malone 8, Durbin 4, and Block 2 points

Next Games: December 7 @ home vs. Okaw Valley, December 11 @ LSA, December 14 @ Cumberland, and December 19 @ home vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Boys Varsity Basketball

Brandon Willard,

Head Coach

December 1

CGB 43

LeRoy 63

Will Fuson 21 points

November 28

CGB 50

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 35

Tyson Moore 27 points

Next Games: December 12 @ home vs. Arcola, December 13 @ home vs. Sullivan, December 16 @ Uni-High, December 18 @ Warrensburg-Latham, and December 19 @ Cumberland