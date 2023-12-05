Joan Elizabeth “Joanie” Gatica, 63, of Arcola, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at the Arcola Senior Center. Pastor Bob Vail will officiate.

Joanie was born on September 18, 1960, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was the daughter of Robert Eugene I and Constance Mandrell (Behymer) Brown.

She is survived by four siblings, Rusty Brown and his wife Jill of Sullivan, Robert Eugene Brown II and his wife Marla of North Agusta, S.C., Teddy Joe Brown and his wife Darla of Arkansas, and Jenna Lou Lamb and her husband Stanley of Atwood; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Brown of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Stephen Allen Brown; and one sister, Susan Robin Brown.

Joanie worked as a custodian at Staley’s in Decatur for several years.

She had an insatiable love for gardening. Animals held a special place in Joanie’s heart, her dogs particularly. She also loved birds, and the delicate beauty of hummingbirds.

Memorials were made to ASPCA.