Arcola Lady riders go 2-1, 1-1 in Lincoln Prairie Conference

By Mike Monahan
Although Arcola and Sullivan have played for many years, last Thursday was the first time they were in the same conference (Lincoln Prairie Conference) in girls’ basketball. Sullivan’s defense held Arcola to just 10 points in the second half and won 38-30 at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. On Dec.5, the Lady Riders downed Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 59-52 in the highest-scoring game of the season thus far. The week began with a conference opening 51-41 victory over Okaw Valley.
Arcola’s Jacey Kessler (10), a senior, drives the lane for a basket in the varsity game with Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg played on Tues., Dec. 5. Arcola won the game 59-52 in a home game played at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
Arcola junior Kacie Sick (23) goes high for a jump shot in a varsity game with Sullivan played Thurs., Dec. 7 at Arcola. The Riders lost the hard fought game 38-30. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
Arcola senior Kelsey Moore (11) works the ball around looking for an open shot under the watchful eyes of head coach Corey Roberts and assistants Travis Whisman and Craig VanDeveer on the sideline. Arcola played Sullivan at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium in Arcola on Thurs., Dec. 7. Arcola lost the game 38-30. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
Arcola senior Kelsey Moore (11) works her way to the basket in the first half of a varsity game played at Arcola on Tues., Dec. 5. Arcola won over Windsor/Stewardson-Straburg 59-52. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
