Arcola Lady riders go 2-1, 1-1 in Lincoln Prairie Conference

By Mike Monahan

Although Arcola and Sullivan have played for many years, last Thursday was the first time they were in the same conference (Lincoln Prairie Conference) in girls’ basketball. Sullivan’s defense held Arcola to just 10 points in the second half and won 38-30 at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. On Dec.5, the Lady Riders downed Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 59-52 in the highest-scoring game of the season thus far. The week began with a conference opening 51-41 victory over Okaw Valley.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.