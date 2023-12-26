MTZ village board approved general obligation bonds; swears in new officer

Mt. Zion’s newest police officer Noah Ruenger pictured with Police Chief Adam Skundberg.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion village board met on December 18 and approved a resolution on an ordinance Providing for the Issue of $690,800 General Obligation Bonds and swearing in a new Mt. Zion police officer.

The Ordinance Providing for the Issue of $690,800 General Obligation Bonds public hearing was held at the last board meeting. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for capital projects from the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan. The bonds will be paid back in three years. The final payment is scheduled for December 1, 2026.

Noah Ruenger was sworn in and took his oath to become the newest officer for the Mt. Zion police department. Ruenger is a Mt. Zion High School alumni and will begin his training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center on January 7.

Other actions the village board approved were:

-Consideration and action on the Village of M.t Zion 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan 2024-2028.

-Consideration and action on Ordinance 2023-18 An Ordinance Establishing a Municipal

Budget Pursuant to Chapter 24, Section 8-2-9.1 of the Illinois Revised Statutes for FY Beginning January 1, 2024, and Ending December 31, 2024.

-Consideration and action on Ordinance No. 2023-20 Annual Tax Levy Ordinance for the Village of Mt. Zion, Illinois 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway.