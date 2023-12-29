Arthur Village Board- Discuss insurance

By Ariana R. Cherry

A special meeting of the Arthur Village Board was held on Wednesday, Dec. 13. There were just a few items on the agenda, yet much discussion to be had for the evening.

Like everyone else this time of year, health insurance has been a big item of discussion at the village. At a previous meeting, members of the Board decided to go with the same plan as the previous year.

The village currently has deductibles for health insurance in the amounts of $1,500 for individuals and $3,000 for a family. With an increase in monthly premiums, members thought it would be wise to begin researching and having discussions regarding plans for 2025. A representative was present to answer questions and to help the Board begin looking at plans that will benefit both the village and its employees. More information will be brought to the village with quotes.

