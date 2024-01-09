Denver Anderson is new leading all-time Braves scorer

Mt. Zion Head coach Steve Marvel and Denver Anderson after the presentation of the ball for Anderson becoming the all-time leading scorer in Braves’ history male or female.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

Denver Anderson grew up with Calvin (Long) Koester and never thought she’d break her 24-year record as the all-time leading Braves scorer. Anderson needed only seven to break the record against Paris, but scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists in her historic night.

“It feels very exciting and I’m proud of myself,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of my team and very thankful for my teammates and everyone that has got me to this point. I guess I never really knew she (Koester) had the record until this year, but, like last year I knew it and I’m obviously very thankful and proud to have surpassed it, even though she was an amazing player, and it just makes that so much better to know that she had that because she was just so good.”

In the first quarter, neither team could get the lid off the basket and then Anderson got an assist off to Jocelyn Turner who finished to put the Braves up 2-0. Anderson a few possessions later scored and then scored once again to help give the Braves a 6-5 lead.

The Tigers scored three straight points and then Anderson made the steal and score to tie the game at 8-8. Then halfway through the second quarter Anderson drove left and scored not only the basket to give the Braves a 10-8 lead but the historic basket to become the Braves all-time leading scorer.

“I actually didn’t even know how many points I had, so they stopped and I was like, oh I must have got it,” Anderson said. “I was very excited and proud of myself, proud of everyone, proud of and thankful for my family, and everyone that’s gotten me to this point. My coaches, they just made it a really special moment for me, so I’m very thankful for that.”

The game was stopped, and Anderson embraced her teammates, some even made a ring around her running celebrating the moment and then Head Coach Steve Marvel and Braves’ athletic director Rob Prange handed Anderson the ball to commemorate the moment which will have her total number of points at the end of the year.

“They did an excellent job on her defensively. I was hoping she could get that seven quicker, but the fact we got it in the first half got it out the way,” Coach Marvel said. “Denver’s an outstanding player, probably, you know, arguably the best, the best girls’ basketball player that’s ever come through here and maybe the best basketball player that’s ever come through here with chance to still get to 2000 points and still got a shot at getting the steals record and the assist record all time, from her sister on those two (Lanie Wolter).”

Coach Marvel continued, “But, we hope to have a deep postseason run and that’ll help her to get some of those milestones. And regardless of if she gets those or not, the fact that, she’s done this with a COVID season where you had very limited games and that she’s had some injuries her sophomore year that slowed her down a little bit for her to come out and get this is I am very happy, very pleased her growth as a leader, her growth, her maturity has been impressive. The three years that I’ve had her obviously having her before in club ball too was good because I had an idea of who I had and what I was getting and what she could do. And, I think we did a good job with some stuff with her there and they did a good job with the club she’s currently with. So, it’s nice to see that carry over and have such a successful high school period.”

The Braves and Tigers battled back and forth and the Braves held a 14-12 first halflead. Turner started the quarter off with a quick layup and then when the defense collapsed on her, dished an assist to Addy Rotz who nailed the right-wing three pointer to put the Braves up 19-12.

The Tigers got it within two, but eight third quarter points from Turner helped propel the Braves to a 44-31 win.

The Braves improved to 14-7 overall and 2-3 in Apollo Conference play. This week the Braves will face Charleston and Springfield.