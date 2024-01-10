Ta’ Carbon closes its door after four years; Log Cabin offers to honor gift certificates

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola’s Ta’Carbon closed its doors four years after opening in 2020. The restaurant announced the news through its Facebook page Dec. 31.

“We hate to hear that,” said Drew Hoel, Tuscola city administrator, “We don’t like to see any businesses close in town.”

Jenna Slaughter, Case Manager at the Douglas County Workforce Office, said the business reportedly laid off 10 employees in its abrupt announcement.

“ I’m not sure why they closed, but it was sudden,” said Slaughter.

She added that the Douglas County Workforce Office can help with resume writing, interview prep, job searching and even tuition or career coaching for people interested in further education. The service is provided free from federal funding.

In the Facebook announcement, Ta’ Carbon stated that they would be giving refunds for unused gift certificates. People were able to visit the restaurant for a few hours on Friday to receive refunds.

Some people asked about refunds for gift certificates purchased through The Got Spot, a website that offers discounted gift certificates for various restaurants and services. Ta’ Carbon is looking into the “fine print’ and plans to update people through Facebook. The page explained that Ta’ Carbon is paid a percentage of the certificates once redeemed. They do not receive any money until the certificates have been redeemed.

The Log Cabin Smokehouse in Camargo offered to honor Ta’ Carbon gift certificates.

Ta’ Carbon’s owner, Jim Sisco, was unavailable for comments.