By Renee Brown

CUSD #305

District Librarian

This week Arthur CUSD #305 launched its fifth annual district book club, Knightly Reading: A Family Literacy Event. Every family of a student in Kindergarten through Fifth grade has received a copy of the same book – Mustaches for Maddie by Chad Morris and Shelly Brown.

Over the next several weeks families across the district will be taking the time to read together with their children every night.

Reading aloud at home is valuable because it better prepares children to be effective readers, but it is also a fun, worthwhile family activity. In school, students will be invited to answer daily trivia questions to encourage and reward attentive listening.

With the Knightly Reading program we aim to build a community of readers at the schools in our district.

Everyone – students, parents, teachers, administrators, and community members – can participate, and we can all reap the many benefits. Additional copies of the book and daily reading guides are available at school to those who want to read along.

This program has been made possible, in part, by the District #305 Education Foundation.

Check out our district website and app to watch for more news and updates as we move through this book together, as a district of readers!