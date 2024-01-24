Hot shooting dooms Warriors at Clinton

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team ran into a buzzsaw at Clinton this past Thursday as the 11th-ranked class 2A Maroons put on a shooting clinic, hitting over 50 percent of their shots from the field and the area outside the arc.

Clinton hit ten 3s in total in the contest, running out to an early lead on their home floor and then keeping the status quo, downing class 1A second-ranked Warriors 69-54.

It was the second go-round for the state-ranked squads following Tuscola’s win over the Maroons in the championship of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament, still their only loss of the season. Mark your calendars for the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 for possibly the trilogy back at Clinton in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament, depending on matchups.

