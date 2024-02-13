The ALAH Knights senior boys basketball players and their families were recognized before the last home varsity basketball game last Friday, Feb.9. The seniors were Jayce Parsons, son of Jonathan and Angie Parsons; and Connor Nettles, son of Ryan Nettles and Randa Carson, and Rob and Christi Fisher. The boys and their families were thanked for their work and support by the administration, coaches, teammates and the Arthur, Lovington, Atwood and Hammond communities. They all wish them and the senior basketball players from Sullivan High School success in the future!