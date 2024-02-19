Lucy (Schrock) Yutzy, 94, of rural Arcola, IL passed away at 9:30 PM on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Arcola, IL. Rev. Larry Rocke will officiate. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Arthur. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Lucy was born on June 15, 1929 to William B. and Elsie (Kauffman) Schrock. Lucy married Christian W Yutzy, son of William and Rachel (Stutzman) Yutzy on January 6, 1949.

Survivors include: 3 children JoEllen, at home, Judith Elaine, married to Loyd Gingerich of Arcola, and Karen Kay, married to Ernest Gingerich, of Arcola; 1 daughter-in-law, Laura (Miller) Yutzy of Arthur.

7 grandchildren: Jonathan (Sharon) Gingerich, Heidi (Luke) Goss, Christopher (Cheryl) Gingerich, David (Kristin) Gingerich, Denise (Ryan) Herschberger, Sara Gingerich, and Dominic Gingerich; 2 step-grandchildren: Angela (Joshua) Bowman, and Alicia (Scott) Marner.

12 great-grandchildren: Bennett and Andre Gingerich; Keagan, Danielle, Russell, and Annette Gingerich; Jordyn and Zoey Gingerich; Lucy and Charles Goss; Kelsey and Grant Herschberger. 4 step-great-grandchildren: Anthony, Sophia and Remington Bowman; Abigail Marner.

2 sisters-in-law, Elsie (Yoder) Schrock, Gertie (Yutzy) Plank.

She was preceded in death by her husband Christian W Yutzy, her son, Roger William Yutzy, her parents William B and Elsie (Kauffman) Schrock, 3 brothers, Levi Schrock, Ben Schrock and his wife Lucy, Martin Schrock, 3 sisters, Ida Schrock, Katie Kaufman and her husband Melvin,

Caroline Miller and her husband Eli William.

Lucy was a member of the Sunnyside Mennonite Church.

Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Mennonite Church or the donor’s choice.