 Skip to content

LITTLE MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS

| |

2024 Pageant. Competing for the title of 2024 Little Miss A.L.A.H. were five little beauties ranging from four to six years of age. Pictured are Helena Benner, Caroline Fleming, Reese Wierman, Myla Oye, and Sydney Cherry.

Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News

Leave a Comment