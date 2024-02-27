LITTLE MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS By Editor | February 27, 2024 | 0 2024 Pageant. Competing for the title of 2024 Little Miss A.L.A.H. were five little beauties ranging from four to six years of age. Pictured are Helena Benner, Caroline Fleming, Reese Wierman, Myla Oye, and Sydney Cherry. Posted in Area News - Record Herald News, News Highlights - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MTZ school board renews Assistant Superintendent’s contract for five years February 27, 2024 | No Comments » MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS February 27, 2024 | No Comments » JUNIOR MISS A.L.A.H. CONTESTANTS February 27, 2024 | No Comments » Bement School Board Discusses Upcoming Projects February 20, 2024 | No Comments » Meritorious Service Award in Education February 20, 2024 | No Comments »