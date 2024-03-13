Arcola softball to be strong in the top half of the lineup

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA–Last season Arcola’s softball team finished 15-10-1 its best record since Craig VanDeveer guided the 2013 team to a 15-7 record and the last Class 1A regional championship.

The Lady Riders Arcola lost seven seniors, or nearly half of the team of 16 in Reyli Vega, Gracie Wagoner, Makenna Waogner, Makenzie Thomas, Eva Hopkins, Vanessa Condraco and Kiera Hohlbauch, who is playing at Eureka.

“I believe we have just as much potential as last year’s team even with the low numbers (2 seniors, six juniors, three sophomores and a freshman for a total of 12). “We have the talent, we just hope we can keep everyone healthy for the season,” said Arcola coach Cara Roberts.

