Bob Schuster

Robert G. Schuster, 89, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 10:54 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Varghese Puthussery as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the mass at the church.

Bob was born on February 8, 1935 in Tuscola, the son of Clemens J. and Lucille M. Schaeffer Schuster. He married Elizabeth Birkner on June 26, 1954 in Pesotum, IL, they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Phyllis Ann (Mike) Daniel of Tuscola, Nancy Marie (Dave) Artis of Coarsegold, CA, grandsons: Matt Daniel and Chris Daniel, 7 great-grandchildren and sister: Anna Mae Wright of Tuscola

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Joseph Schuster and sisters: Marie Monroe, Lorena Drake and Martina Howard.

Bob graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1953. He was a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and served as a church trustee.

He retired from USI-Quantum Chemical Company in 1992, after working for 35 years as a maintenance man, foreman and supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.

Bob enjoyed riding his red scooter with the orange flag to McDonald’s every morning to visit with his friends. He lived his life to the fullest.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

