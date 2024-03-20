Arthur School Board– Fees go up; approve bid for parking lot

By Ariana R. Cherry

Superintendent Shannon Cheek presented the winning bid to repair the Lovington Grade School parking lot at the most recent Arthur CUSD #305 School Board meeting held March 13. The winning bid was from Dunn Construction in the amount of $437,801, which also included a $35,000 allowance.

Cheek informed the Board that the bid came in about $5,000 less than what had originally been estimated. The work also includes the replacement of the sidewalks and curbs that lead up to the building. “It is really needed and long overdue. We hope that the work is done before school starts for the next school year. It has been a long time coming,” commented Cheek.

