Miller, Alanis in Central Illinois All-Star basketball game

By Mike Monahan

TOLEDO – As March Madness, NCAA style, enters its first weekend the 31st Central Illinois All-Star Boys’ Basketball game takes place Saturday at Cumberland’s Waldrip Gym. Participating on the Lincoln Prairie Conference team will be Arcola’s Jackson Miller and Gerardo Alanis. Fifteen seniors from the LPC take on 15 seniors of the National Trail Conference.

Also for the LPC are Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s Connor Nettles and Jayce Parsons. The LPC team consists of 15 players, including Villa Grove’s Layne Rund and Kyler Williams.

