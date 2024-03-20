 Skip to content

Miller, Alanis in Central Illinois All-Star basketball game

| |

By Mike Monahan

TOLEDO – As March Madness, NCAA style, enters its first weekend the 31st Central Illinois All-Star Boys’ Basketball game takes place Saturday at Cumberland’s Waldrip Gym. Participating on the Lincoln Prairie Conference team will be Arcola’s Jackson Miller and Gerardo Alanis. Fifteen seniors from the LPC take on 15 seniors of the National Trail Conference.

Also for the LPC are Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s Connor Nettles and Jayce Parsons. The LPC team consists of 15 players, including Villa Grove’s Layne Rund and Kyler Williams.

THE ARCOLA BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAM was honored Sunday at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium for a remarkable season, one that saw them go 27-7 and tie the record for the most wins in a season; win the Lincoln Prairie Conference regular season champions, upsetting the No. 1 team in Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony 57-52 in overtime to win the program’s ninth regional title and reached the Sweet Sixteen for the third time in program history. Pictured are head coach Greg Gisinger, Brody Phillips (Defensive Player of the Year), Tanner Thomas (Second team all-LPC). Jackson Miller (first team all-LPC), Gerardo Alanis (Purple Rider Award, second team all-LPC); Braden Phillips (MVP, first team all-LPC, AP honorable mention all-state Class 1A; IBCA Class 1A 3rd team all-state. Submitted photo.

