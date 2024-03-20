Villa Grove Community Center Grand Opening Photos

Leaders from the United Methodist Church, First Christian Church and Listening Eye Ministries, Jon Brashearm, Mike Zylstra and Ted Shear, gave their blessings during the grand opening of the Villa Grove Community Center on March 17. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Visitors at the grand opening of the Villa Grove Community Center on April 17 take a closer look at the original Villa Grove Community Building sign, surrounded by plaques with sponsors for the newly erected building. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Recreation Director Bethany Surowka and Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the Villa Grove Community Center. Visitors were able to explore the new space during the event. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Visitors look closer at the gym equipment on the second level of the Villa Grove Community Center during its grand opening. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Ollie Oberg, Roderik Martin and Marc Metheny take turns on the brand-new bench press during the grand opening of the Villa Grove Community Center. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Steve Reinhart chats with Paige and Penny Reinhart while testing the brand-new stationary bike during the grand opening of the Villa Grove Community Center. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
The gymnasium was filled with visitors playing basketball during the March 17 Villa Grove Community Center grand opening. Throughout the day visitors had the chance also to play pickleball and volleyball. The gym also has two batting cages, which are lowered from the ceiling. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
The Villa Grove Community Center opened its doors to the public March 17 with a all-day grand opening.
The Splashpad, next to the Community Center, will have a grand opening when the weather stays warm. A donation from Lois Jones and her family made it possible. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Kierah Kiesel (left) and Emily Stuby (right) draw on small puzzle pieces during the Villa Grove Community Center grand opening. Visiting families had the chance to leave a message on a puzzle piece, which will be put together and displayed in the Center. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Hazel Eversole, Tatum Faust and Parker Strubinger sit on the floor playing with checkers, and drawing on a mandala set during the March 17 Villa Grove Community Center grand opening. The center isn’t just a place for exercise and special events. Visitors can check out board games to and play in the lobby area or conference rooms. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Visitors pour into the lobby of the Villa Grove Community Center on March 17 after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo by Dominik Stallings.