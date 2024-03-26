MT ZION LIONS CLUB EASTER EGG HUNT By Editor | March 26, 2024 | 0 The Mt. Zion Lions Club hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday at the Pony Express grounds. Posted in Area News - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Journey to the Cross Crowd Pleaser March 26, 2024 | No Comments » Burgener Retirement March 19, 2024 | No Comments » Bement CUSD Plans School Evacuation, Reunification Drill, Wednesday, March 27 March 19, 2024 | No Comments » Atwood Village Board Continues Efforts on Cleaning Up Dangerous Properties, Excessive Vegetation March 19, 2024 | No Comments » Dunn Construction to complete repair of parking lot at Lovington Grade School March 19, 2024 | No Comments »